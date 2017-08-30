BBC Sport - Transfer gossip: Sanchez, Barkley, Drinkwater, Gray and Evans latest
Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?
- From the section Football
BBC Sport's David Ornstein rounds up the latest transfer news ahead of the summer transfer window closing at 23:00 BST on Thursday, including Arsenal rejecting a £50m bid from Premier League rivals Manchester City for forward Alexis Sanchez.
