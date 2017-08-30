BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: NI manager O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations
NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is pleased with the build-up for Friday's World Cup qualifier against San Marino despite injuries and transfer deadline day speculation.
The squad is based at Manchester City's training facilities and NI defender Jonny Evans has been linked with a move to the Premier League giants.
Northern Ireland, who are second in Group C, are away to San Marino before Monday's game against Czech Republic in Belfast.
