Dundee sign defender Jon Aurtenetxe on short-term deal

Jon Aurtenetxe was loaned to Celta Vigo from Athletic Bilbao in season 2013-14

Defender Jon Aurtenetxe has joined Dundee until January, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has made more than 100 appearances for La Liga clubs Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo and had a loan spell at Tenerife in 2015-16.

He impressed Dee manager Neil McCann when on trial at Dens Park last week.

Aurtenetxe made his Europa League debut at the age of 17 and played in the 2012 final when Athletic Bilbao lost 3-0 to Atletico Madrid.