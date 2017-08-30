Mihai Dobre: Bury sign Bournemouth winger on loan

From the section

Mihai Dobre is yet to make a senior appearance for Bournemouth

Bury have signed Romania Under-21 winger Mihai Dobre on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth until 1 January 2018.

After starting his career with Romanian side Viitorul Constanta, Dobre joined the Cherries in August 2016.

The 19-year-old will not be available for the Shakers' game against Scunthorpe United, however.

Dobre will join the club on 5 September, following his return from international duty with Romania.

