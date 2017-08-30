Jordan Obita: Reading left-back extends contract until 2020

Jordan Obita
Jordan Obita has made more than 150 appearances for Reading since his senior debut in 2010

Reading left-back Jordan Obita has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

Obita, 23, has extended his previous deal at the Madejski Stadium by another two years having made more than 150 appearances for the Royals.

He helped Jaap Stam's side to last season's Championship play-off final and scored in the semi-final first leg.

"I'm very happy we have been able to keep Jordan at the club with this new contract," Stam told the club website.

