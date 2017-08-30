Ryan Shotton: Middlesbrough sign Birmingham City defender

Ryan Shotton played 45 games for Birmingham City last season

Middlesbrough have signed defender Ryan Shotton from Birmingham City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The two clubs had agreed a deal to sign Shotton, 28, earlier in the window but the move was delayed by Birmingham's desire to bring in cover.

Former Stoke and Derby defender Shotton has played two games for Blues this season in the Championship and EFL Cup.

He becomes the Teessiders' ninth signing of the summer transfer window by manager Garry Monk.

