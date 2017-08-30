Transfer gossip: Draxler, Sanchez, Evans, Wilshere, Costa, Llorente, Lemar, Vermaelen

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Arsenal are attempting to seal a last-minute deal for Paris St-Germain and Germany forward Julian Draxler, 23, - or they will block Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester City. (Mirror)

Manchester City will make a £70m cash bid for Arsenal's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, and have already sent a team of legal and medical officials to South America to get the deal done as quickly as possible. (Independent)

City's hopes of signing Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 29, from West Brom are hanging in the balance, with France centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, 26, not keen on moving the other way. (Telegraph)

West Ham are lining up a season-long loan move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25. (Sun)

Spain striker Diego Costa, 28, is edging closer to rejoining Atletico Madrid as Chelsea consider a new bid of £49m. (Sun)

Chelsea are facing a race against time to satisfy head coach Antonio Conte's demand for at least three new signings before the transfer window shuts. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Swansea over a deal for Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 32. (ESPN)

Liverpool are persisting with their £74m pursuit of Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 21. (Independent)

Liverpool have medical staff on standby ready to travel to Paris to carry out another medical if a fee can be agreed between the two clubs for Lemar. (Liverpool Echo)

Fulham have launched a £15m offer for Newcastle's English striker Dwight Gayle, 27, but the Magpies want between £18m and £20m. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham and West Ham are ready for a deadline day battle for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, 24. (Mirror)

Everton have made an offer to take Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen, 31, on a season-long loan with a view to buying the Belgium defender. (Liverpool Echo)

Meanwhile

Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson chaired the Uefa Elite Coaches Forum which included the likes of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was a notable absentee. (Telegraph)

Bournemouth and England striker Jermain Defoe says he has to keep his diet "boring" to carry on scoring for club and country at the age of 34. (Mirror)

Defender Alex Bruce has moved to clear up a complicated contract situation which saw him temporarily play for League one side Bury...

West Brom made a bid for the cheesiest transfer announcement on Wednesday with the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak...

Best of Wednesday's transfer news

Liverpool have been given the green light to sign Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero could seek a January move if the club sign Arsenal's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham are close to signing 19-year-old Argentina Under-20 defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes for £8m and are still trying to push through the £23m signing of Paris St-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, 24. (Guardian)

Liverpool have agreed to sell 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in deal worth 160m euros (£148m). (Yahoo Sports)

Newcastle United have received a £15m offer from Championship club Fulham for striker Dwight Gayle, 26. (Chronicle)