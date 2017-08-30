Wales v Austria: Chris Gunter defends Aaron Ramsey against critics

Aaron Ramsey and Chris Gunter have made 126 appearances for Wales between them

2018 World Cup qualifiers Date: Saturday, 2 September Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Aaron Ramsey will not allow critics to affect his form, says Wales team-mate Chris Gunter.

Ramsey is set to be fit for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Austria after taking severe criticism over Arsenal's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool.

"I'm aware of certain things, but it just seems the norm now in modern day football when you lose," said defender Gunter.

"I don't think you ever have to worry about Aaron."

Ramsey and his Arsenal team-mates have been condemned by pundits following their capitulation at Anfield.

The Welshman was substituted at half time in the Gunners' defeat because of a kick on the calf and missed training with Wales on Tuesday.

But he took a full part in Wednesday's session and is expected to play against Austria in Cardiff.

Ramsey's FA Cup winner

Gunter said Ramsey's performances for Arsenal stand up to scrutiny.

"It was not so long ago he scored the winner in the FA Cup final and then came on in the opening game of the season and got them (Arsenal) back in the game.

"So if they lose and people want to say stuff that is up to them."

Ramsey is set to earn his 48th cap against Austria, who are level on points in Group D with Wales - four points adrift of section pacemakers Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

"He trained today so it looks like he will be fine which is really good news for us," said Gunter.

Personal milestone

If he plays against Austria, Reading defender Gunter, 28, will become only the third Welsh player to reach 80 caps, trailing only the late Gary Speed (85) and Neville Southall (92) in the list of Wales' most capped players.

But he said the milestone will not be uppermost in his mind.

"There's a bigger picture for us at the moment," he said.

"I am really proud, my family and friends take great pride in it as well and coming away and turning up for Wales.

"We always said we wanted to sell out our home games and we know how it's extremely difficult to get tickets.

"So as a player its always just a pleasure to come away and represent your country and represent those fans.

"We know we are giving the public - in the bigger picture - a real good time to follow us.

"That makes you just as proud as getting to a number of caps."