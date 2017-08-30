Marek Rodak: Rotherham sign Fulham goalkeeper on season-long loan deal

Marek Rodak made his Fulham debut in the EFL Cup win over Wycombe earlier this month

Rotherham United have signed Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Slovakia Under-21 international made 21 appearances on loan at Accrington last season.

"He got rave reviews for his performances last season, and after watching lots of games we really like him," boss Paul Warne told the club website.

"He really wants to play and develop his game."

