Nahki Wells: Burnley in talks to sign striker from Huddersfield

Burnley are in advanced talks with Huddersfield Town over the transfer of striker Nahki Wells for a fee believed to be about £5m.

Wells scored 10 goals last season as Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League.

However the 27-year-old Bermuda forward has yet to feature for the club this season.

He joined Huddersfield from Yorkshire rivals Bradford City in 2014 and is in the final year of his contract.