Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool move for £40m Arsenal man

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started Arsenal's defeat at Anfield last weekend

Liverpool have opened talks with Arsenal over a move for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old England international rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday after a £40m fee was agreed.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sees his future as a central midfielder and feels he is more likely to get that chance at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to match Chelsea's offer for a player who would be available on a free transfer next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has started each of Arsenal's four games so far this season despite telling manager Arsene Wenger he would not sign a new contract.

He was applauded warmly by the Liverpool fans after he was substituted during Arsenal's 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The midfielder has made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011.

Liverpool have been pursuing Monaco's £75m-rated winger Thomas Lemar, but it is unlikely they would sign both players.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired