Rangers: club show interest in signing Cardiff left back Declan John

Cardiff City left back Declan John has yet to play a first-team game this season

Rangers are interested in signing the Cardiff City left back Declan John, BBC Sport has learned.

The 22-year-old Wales international has yet to play for Cardiff this season and manager Neil Warnock has made it clear he is looking to offload some players from his Championship squad.

John came through Cardiff's academy and has made two Wales appearances.

Rangers have signed nine players this summer but manager Pedro Caixinha is hopeful of adding to his squad.

John has made 42 appearances in five years at Cardiff, after breaking through from the youth ranks, and has also had loan spells at Barnsley and Chesterfield.

John made his international debut in a World Cup home qualifier against Macedonia in 2013, although he is not in the current Wales squad.