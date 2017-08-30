Harlee Dean: Birmingham City sign Brentford defender for undisclosed fee

Harlee Dean (left) was replaced as Brentford captain by boss Dean Smith at the start of this season

Birmingham City have signed Brentford defender Harlee Dean for an undisclosed seven-figure fee on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old ex-Bees skipper, who had a season left on his existing contract, becomes Blues' 10th signing since the end of last season.

Blues signed Chelsea's Ivory Coast international midfielder Jeremie Boga on a season-long loan on Monday.

That followed the signing of Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall, plus Southampton's Sam Gallagher.

During the close season, Blues boss Harry Redknapp had already made five additions, starting with the re-signing of midfielder Craig Gardner from West Bromwich Albion.

He also brought in Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale, Barnsley defender Marc Roberts, Senegal midfielder Cheikh N'Doye from French side Angers and Luton Town striker Isaac Vassell.

Centre-back Dean was stripped of the Bees captaincy and left out of their first two Championship games after failing to agree a new deal at Griffin Park.

Dean's arrival comes on the same day that fellow centre-back Ryan Shotton departed for another of their Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

