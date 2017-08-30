Aldershot: Adam McDonnell & George Foster join on loan from Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Football
National League side Aldershot have signed midfielder Adam McDonnell and defender George Foster on one-month loan deals from Ipswich.
Republic of Ireland under-19 international McDonnell, 20, has made three appearances this season.
Foster, 19, made his Tractor Boys debut in their 2-1 EFL Cup defeat by Crystal Palace on 22 August.
The pair could play their first games for the National League side when they host Solihull on 2 September.