Aldershot: Adam McDonnell & George Foster join on loan from Ipswich Town

Adam McDonnell
Adam McDonnell made his Ipswich debut against Doncaster in the EFL Cup in August 2015

National League side Aldershot have signed midfielder Adam McDonnell and defender George Foster on one-month loan deals from Ipswich.

Republic of Ireland under-19 international McDonnell, 20, has made three appearances this season.

Foster, 19, made his Tractor Boys debut in their 2-1 EFL Cup defeat by Crystal Palace on 22 August.

The pair could play their first games for the National League side when they host Solihull on 2 September.

