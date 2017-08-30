Nacer Chadli: West Brom winger wants Swansea City transfer

Nacer Chadli has been a Swansea target since 2013

West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli wants to join Swansea City.

Head coach Paul Clement has told BBC Wales Sport he wants to complete two signings before Thursday's deadline.

The Swans want to re-sign striker Wilfried Bony with Chelsea are hopeful of signing the Welsh club's forward Fernando Llorente.

Llorente, 32, who was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15, played for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus for a season in 2013-14.

The Spanish striker joined Swansea from Sevilla last summer. Llorente has yet to play this season after suffering a broken arm in a cycling accident during a family holiday.

Fernando Llorente won the World Cup with Spain

Bony was sold to Manchester City for a fee worth up to £28m in 2015.

The Ivory Coast forward, 28, managed only eight goals in 46 appearances for City - more than half of which came as a substitute - and spent last season on loan at Stoke.

Swansea have twice tried to sign Belgium winger Chadli, but he opted to join Tottenham in 2013 and West Brom last summer.

However, the 28-year old has since fallen out of favour with the Baggies - who value him at £25m - following an argument with manager Tony Pulis.

With the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, Chadli needs regular first-team football to enhance his chances of being included in Belgium's squad should they qualify.

The Swans are also targeting a surprise loan deal for Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Renato Sanches.