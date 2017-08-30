Joost van Aken: Sheffield Wednesday sign Heerenveen defender for undisclosed fee

From the section

Joost van Aken made his Heerenveen debut against Ajax at the age of 19

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Heerenveen defender Joost van Aken for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made 84 appearances in the Dutch top flight, scoring three times.

He could make his debut for the Owls, who have not revealed the length of his contract, in the home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 9 September.

Carlos Carvalhal's side are 16th in the Championship.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.