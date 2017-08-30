Jackson Irvine: Hull City sign Burton Albion midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jackson Irvine
Jackson Irvine (centre) has won 19 caps for Australia and scored two goals

Hull City have signed Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Australia international scored 11 goals in 45 leagues games for the Brewers after joining from Ross County in July 2016.

He is the second player to join the Tigers this week after Wolves striker Nouha Dicko signed on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be happier and I'm excited to be starting the next chapter of my career," Irvine told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired