Dwight Gayle: Newcastle United would consider sale if they can line up a replacement

Dwight Gayle struck 23 times for Newcastle to help the Magpies win the Championship last season

Newcastle United are willing to sell last season's top goalscorer Dwight Gayle if they can find a suitable replacement, BBC Newcastle understands.

The Magpies are looking for a fee of around £20m for the former Crystal Palace striker, who cost £10m when he arrived at St James' Park in July 2016.

Gayle, 26, scored 23 goals in 34 games in the Championship last term, but has played just twice this season.

Fulham and Leeds are two clubs reported to be interested in a deal.

Newcastle have already brought in Spanish forward Joselu from Stoke City to add to their striker options.

Meanwhile, defender Grant Hanley is also believed to be close to a move to Championship side Norwich City.

Manager Rafael Benitez hopes to move fringe players on before the 23:00 BST deadline on Thursday, in order to make additions to the Newcastle squad.

Netherlands international playmaker Siem De Jong moved back to Ajax on Tuesday.