Dean Holdsworth: Ex-Bolton Wanderers striker resigns as director

Dean Holdsworth
Dean Holdsworth made more than 150 appearances for Bolton Wanderers between 1997 and 2003

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Dean Holdsworth has resigned as a director of all group companies of the Championship club.

The 48-year-old's resignation comes nine days after his company Sports Shield BWFC Ltd was liquidated.

Sports Shield, along with chairman Ken Anderson's Inner Circle Investments, took over the Trotters in March 2016.

A winding-up petition was lodged against Sports Shield by BluMarble Ltd in relation to an unpaid £5m loan.

The loan, which is thought to be closer to £7m because of accumulated interest, was secured against assets of the club.

Prior to the takeover, Bolton sold a car park close to their Macron Stadium home as well as their training ground at Euxton in order to avoid administration.

The club, who are without a win in five league games so far this season, said they would offer no comment.

