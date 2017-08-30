Dean Holdsworth: Ex-Bolton Wanderers striker resigns as director

Dean Holdsworth made more than 150 appearances for Bolton Wanderers between 1997 and 2003

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Dean Holdsworth has resigned as a director of all group companies of the Championship club.

The 48-year-old's resignation comes nine days after his company Sports Shield BWFC Ltd was liquidated.

Sports Shield, along with chairman Ken Anderson's Inner Circle Investments, took over the Trotters in March 2016.

A winding-up petition was lodged against Sports Shield by BluMarble Ltd in relation to an unpaid £5m loan.

The loan, which is thought to be closer to £7m because of accumulated interest, was secured against assets of the club.

Prior to the takeover, Bolton sold a car park close to their Macron Stadium home as well as their training ground at Euxton in order to avoid administration.

The club, who are without a win in five league games so far this season, said they would offer no comment.