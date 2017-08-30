Leicester City: Danny Drinkwater asks for transfer after Chelsea bids

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Danny Drinkwater
Danny Drinkwater played 35 times as Leicester won the Premier League in 2015-16

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has asked to leave the club amid interest from Chelsea.

The Premier League champions have had two bids turned down for the England player, who last summer signed a contract extension to 2021.

Leicester have previously stated they do not wish to lose Drinkwater, 27, who was an integral part of the Foxes' title-winning squad in 2016.

However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants a replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Drinkwater played in 35 of Leicester's 38 league games in their title-winning season and formed an impressive midfield partnership with N'Golo Kante, who joined Chelsea last July.

He has yet to play this season because of a thigh injury.

The playmaker, who joined Leicester in 2012 from Manchester United, has won three England caps since making his international debut in March 2016.

