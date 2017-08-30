Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Roberts, Scotland, Snodgrass

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are weighing up a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Odsonne Edouard. Brendan Rodgers is keen to add a striker to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline. Edouard, 19, spent the bulk of last season on loan at PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Toulouse.

Robert Snodgrass wants to repay the faith shown in him by Scotland manager Gordon Strachan for keeping him in his plans after the midfielder ended a miserable spell at West Ham by joining Aston Villa on a season-long loan. (Various)

Russell Martin has urged his Scotland team-mates to re-ignite their World Cup qualification campaign by beating Lithuania in Vilnius on Friday. "We've got a chance to build up some momentum here." (Various)

Patrick Roberts, after returning to Celtic on loan from parent club Manchester City, has refused to rule out a permanent move to Scotland's top flight. (Various)

New Hearts manager Craig Levein expects players to leave Tynecastle before the transfer window closes but does not expect Jamie Walker to be one of them.

"I don't know where the Jamie Walker situation is going," said Levein. "Have there been any fresh bids? No. As of now, Rangers have not made any other offers for Jamie." (Various)

Lithuania boss Edgaras Jankauskas says Friday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland will play second fiddle to basketball. The former Hearts star believes a Eurobasket tie in Israel against Georgia the night before will generate more interest than the World Cup encounter. (Scottish Sun)