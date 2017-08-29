BBC Sport - League Cup: Bannsiders ease past Larne at Showgrounds

Bannsiders ease past Larne in League Cup

Joe McCready's double helps Coleraine to a 4-1 victory over Larne in the League Cup second-round game.

David Abe's own goal and a Darren McAuley strike saw the hosts take a 4-0 lead before a superb volley from Larne's Daniel Reynolds.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney and Larne counterpart Tiernan Lynch reflected on the Showgrounds encounter.

