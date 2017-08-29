EFL Trophy: Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Newport County
Goals from Dan Wishart and Luke James gave Forest Green a winning start to the EFL Trophy Southern Group E.
Wishart out-sprinted Newport defender David Pipe before beating James while James scored his first goal for the club late in the game.
Rovers goalkeeper Sam Russell made two second half saves from long range efforts by Dan Butler and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin.
County's Joe Quigley also had a header cleared off the line.
But it was not enough to prevent the win for a Rovers team showing eight changes, compared to County's eight.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 2Bennett
- 20Iacovitti
- 21Roberts
- 3Laird
- 17Wishart
- 15CooperSubstituted forBrownat 78'minutes
- 8NobleBooked at 60mins
- 4TraoréSubstituted forMontheat 68'minutes
- 33James
- 9DoidgeSubstituted forMullingsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Collins
- 6Monthe
- 10Brown
- 12Simpson
- 14Mullings
- 18Evans
- 35Stevens
Newport
- 30Bittner
- 2PipeSubstituted forBarnum-Bobbat 45'minutes
- 17Bennett
- 6White
- 3Butler
- 27Rigg
- 12TozerSubstituted forAmondat 71'minutes
- 20Owen-EvansBooked at 67mins
- 32Jahraldo-Martin
- 7WillmottBooked at 45minsSubstituted forColeat 45'minutes
- 29Quigley
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 8Dolan
- 9Amond
- 10Nouble
- 14Barnum-Bobb
- 18Foulston
- 22Cole
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 1,090
Match Stats
Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamNewport
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16