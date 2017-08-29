EFL Trophy: Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Newport County

EFL Trophy - Southern Group E
Forest Green2Newport0

Goals from Dan Wishart and Luke James gave Forest Green a winning start to the EFL Trophy Southern Group E.

Wishart out-sprinted Newport defender David Pipe before beating James while James scored his first goal for the club late in the game.

Rovers goalkeeper Sam Russell made two second half saves from long range efforts by Dan Butler and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin.

County's Joe Quigley also had a header cleared off the line.

But it was not enough to prevent the win for a Rovers team showing eight changes, compared to County's eight.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 2Bennett
  • 20Iacovitti
  • 21Roberts
  • 3Laird
  • 17Wishart
  • 15CooperSubstituted forBrownat 78'minutes
  • 8NobleBooked at 60mins
  • 4TraoréSubstituted forMontheat 68'minutes
  • 33James
  • 9DoidgeSubstituted forMullingsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Collins
  • 6Monthe
  • 10Brown
  • 12Simpson
  • 14Mullings
  • 18Evans
  • 35Stevens

Newport

  • 30Bittner
  • 2PipeSubstituted forBarnum-Bobbat 45'minutes
  • 17Bennett
  • 6White
  • 3Butler
  • 27Rigg
  • 12TozerSubstituted forAmondat 71'minutes
  • 20Owen-EvansBooked at 67mins
  • 32Jahraldo-Martin
  • 7WillmottBooked at 45minsSubstituted forColeat 45'minutes
  • 29Quigley

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 8Dolan
  • 9Amond
  • 10Nouble
  • 14Barnum-Bobb
  • 18Foulston
  • 22Cole
Referee:
Brett Huxtable
Attendance:
1,090

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away16

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood11003033
2Carlisle11002023
3Morecambe100102-20
4Leicester City U21100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool10101101
2Wigan10101101
3Accrington00000000
4Middlesbrough U2100000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn11001013
2Bury00000000
3Rochdale00000000
4Stoke City U21100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle United U2111002113
2Oldham10100001
3Port Vale10100001
4Crewe100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury11003213
2Walsall00000000
3West Bromwich Albion U2100000000
4Coventry100123-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford11004223
2Manchester City U2110101102
3Rotherham10101101
4Chesterfield100124-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City11003123
2Notts County11002113
3Everton U21100112-10
4Mansfield100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe11003123
2Doncaster10101101
3Grimsby10101101
4Sunderland U21100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Charlton11002023
2Fulham U2110103302
3Portsmouth10103301
4Crawley100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham11002113
2Colchester10102201
3Reading U2110102201
4Southend100112-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol Rovers11005143
2West Ham United U2111003213
3Swindon100123-10
4Wycombe100115-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil11003123
2Plymouth10102202
3Chelsea U2110102201
4Exeter100113-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green11002023
2Swansea City U2111002113
3Cheltenham100112-10
4Newport100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon11004313
2Luton10102202
3Tottenham Hotspur U2110102201
4Barnet100134-10

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd11006243
2MK Dons11002023
3Brighton and Hove Albion U21100102-20
4Stevenage100126-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough11002023
2Cambridge10101101
3Northampton10101101
4Southampton U21100102-20
View full EFL Trophy tables

