Transfer gossip: Coutinho, Sanchez, Mustafi, Barkley, Gayle, Krychowiak

From the section

For completed deals, check our transfers page and watch Football Gossip Live where we discuss the latest news and rumours.

Transfer news

Liverpool have agreed to sell 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in deal worth 160m euros (£148m). (Yahoo Sports)

Although, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore appeared to suggest in a tweet that Coutinho will not be sold before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal could finally be ready to sell 28-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City for £30m plus winger Raheem Sterling, 22. (Mirror)

Inter Milan have made a new offer to Arsenal for 25-year-old Germany centre-back Shkodran Mustafi. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are considering whether to delay their move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley because of the 23-year-old's injury problems. (Evening Standard)

West Brom's 29-year-old centre-back Jonny Evans would turn down a move to Arsenal because he wants to join Manchester City. (Mail)

West Brom are set to sign 27-year-old Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Is there another way? If transfer rules are always broken, why do they exist? Could they be changed? Should we get rid of transfers? Read the experts' view

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, is still hopeful of a move to Liverpool, although Arsenal and Premier League champions Chelsea could make late bids. (Independent)

Crystal Palace will back manager Frank de Boer with three big signings. (Star)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benítez is willing to sell 26-year-old striker Dwight Gayle for £18m. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback, 27, could join Championship side Hull on loan. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Newcastle are hoping to make another two signings before the transfer window closes, but will not do so unless they can first sell players. (Telegraph)

Serie A side Napoli want to sign 23-year-old Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Stoke midfielder Giannelli Imbula, 24, is set to join Toulouse on loan. (SFR Sport - in French)

Sam Allardyce says he is not interested in a return to management with Crystal Palace - or any other Premier League club - at the moment. (Talksport)

Spanish winger Adama Traore, 21, wants to leave Middlesbrough for Lille, but Boro will not lower their valuation. (Gazette Live)

Meanwhile

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger questioned the attitude of his players in a "very heated" meeting at the training ground after their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. (Mirror)

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Manchester City have offered Raheem Sterling plus cash in an attempt to tempt Arsenal to sell Alexis Sanchez. (Mirror)

Manchester United have been given encouragement in a potential deal for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, 28. (Marca, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are close to signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, for £40m, as well as 24-year-old Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal. (Express)

Liverpool are still making Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, one of their transfer priorities as a part of a £200m recruitment drive. (Mail)

Swansea are serious contenders to sign Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches. (Wales Online)

Manchester City plan to make a last-ditch bid for 28-year-old Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. (Goal)

Chelsea are close to selling 28-year-old striker Diego Costa back to Atletico Madrid in a £30m deal. (Mirror)