Irish Premiership: Rory Donnelly makes Cliftonville return
Rory Donnelly is back at Cliftonville after the former Swansea and Gillingham striker signed a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old moved from the Reds to Premier League side Swansea in 2011 and joined Gillingham four years later.
"It's great to be back - I've been training with the squad for a couple of weeks and it's good to get the deal over the line," said Donnelly.
"I was always going to come home to Cliftonville - it was always going to be my team."