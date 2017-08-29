Sam Stubbs: Crewe Alexandra sign Wigan Athletic defender on loan
Defender Sam Stubbs has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan from Wigan Athletic until January.
The 18-year-old, son of ex-Everton, Celtic and Bolton defender Alan Stubbs, made his professional debut for Wigan in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.
The Liverpool-born player was with Everton himself before joining Wigan's academy at the age of 14.
Stubbs signed a first-team contract this summer, but will stay with Crewe until 10 January.
