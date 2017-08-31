BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Love Island's Marcel on Arsenal's transfers
'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'
- From the section Football
Love Island contestant, Blazin' Squad member and big Arsenal fan Marcel Somerville gives his own special take on the Gunners' transfer business as the deadline fast approaches.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired