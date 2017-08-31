BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Love Island's Marcel on Arsenal's transfers

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Love Island contestant, Blazin' Squad member and big Arsenal fan Marcel Somerville gives his own special take on the Gunners' transfer business as the deadline fast approaches.

