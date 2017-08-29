BBC Sport - Craig Levein: Hearts manager says it is the 'right moment' to take charge
Right moment to take charge - Levein
- From the section Football
Craig Levein says now is the "right moment" for him to become Hearts manager for a second time. The 52-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will continue as director of football.
