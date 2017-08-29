BBC Sport - Craig Levein: Hearts manager says it is the 'right moment' to take charge

Right moment to take charge - Levein

Craig Levein says now is the "right moment" for him to become Hearts manager for a second time. The 52-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will continue as director of football.

READ MORE: Levein 'missed being out there' as he agrees three-year deal

Top videos

Video

Right moment to take charge - Levein

Video

Watch moment West Indies claim famous win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Hope makes record-breaking century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Huge disappointment' as Brathwaite caught on 95

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Broad gets England's breakthrough wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired