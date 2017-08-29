Shanice van de Sanden: Lyon sign forward from Liverpool Ladies

Shanice van de Sanden scored three goals for Liverpool Ladies

Women's Champions League holders Lyon have signed Dutch forward Shanice van de Sanden from Women's Super League 1 side Liverpool Ladies.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds from FC Twente in February 2016 and made 28 appearances for the club.

Former Utrecht and Heerenveen striker Van de Sanden won the women's Euro 2017 with the Netherlands this summer.

"I have loved my time at Liverpool Ladies and feel I have taken my game to the next level," Van de Sanden said.

"This was a really tough decision to make as the squad at Liverpool Ladies is one with big potential.

"However, the chance to play for the current women's Champions League holders was too good an opportunity to turn down and one that I am really excited about."

Van de Sanden joins England right-back Lucy Bronze at Lyon, after she signed a three-year contract with the French and European champions earlier this month.