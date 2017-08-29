Aleksandar Mitrovic: Newcastle striker faces three-match suspension

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Newcastle's third goal following the alleged incident

Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic faces a three-match ban after he was charged with violent conduct for an incident involving West Ham's Manuel Lanzini.

The Serbia forward appeared to catch the Hammers midfielder with an elbow during his side's 3-0 win on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has until 18:00 BST on Wednesday to respond to the charge.

A Football Association statement said: "Mitrovic has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct, not seen by officials but caught on video."

