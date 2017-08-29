Jordon Forster: Cheltenham Town defender sideline by Achilles injury

Jordon Forster
Jordon Forster was on Hibernian's books for six years until July 2017

Cheltenham Town defender Jordon Forster has been ruled out until 2018 after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Saturday's League Two loss to Exeter.

The 23-year-old, who has played six times since joining from Hibernian in July, is to undergo surgery.

"It is hugely disappointing," manager Gary Johnson told the club website.

"It is a blow for Jordon as he had made a really good start to the season and had settled in well since his summer move from Hibernian."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired