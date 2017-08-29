Jordon Forster: Cheltenham Town defender sideline by Achilles injury

Jordon Forster was on Hibernian's books for six years until July 2017

Cheltenham Town defender Jordon Forster has been ruled out until 2018 after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Saturday's League Two loss to Exeter.

The 23-year-old, who has played six times since joining from Hibernian in July, is to undergo surgery.

"It is hugely disappointing," manager Gary Johnson told the club website.

"It is a blow for Jordon as he had made a really good start to the season and had settled in well since his summer move from Hibernian."