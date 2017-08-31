Scott Flinders: Cheltenham Town sign goalkeeper on free transfer

Scott Flinders
Scott Flinders has started 385 league games in his professional career so far

Cheltenham Town have signed former Hartlepool and York City keeper Scott Flinders.

The 31-year-old played 18 times in the National League for Macclesfield last term, initially joining the Silkmen on loan before a free transfer in January.

Flinders, who also played for Crystal Palace, left Macclesfield in May.

"Scott has been training with us over the past week and is keen to make a really big impression," Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired