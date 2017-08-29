Jamille Matt: Grimsby Town sign Blackpool forward on season-long loan

Jamille Matt
Jamille Matt scored seven goals in 15 games for Plymouth before joining Blackpool in 2016

Blackpool forward Jamille Matt has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old former Fleetwood Town front man scored three times in 14 league starts for Blackpool in 2016-17 as they won promotion to League One.

He previously had loan spells at Stevenage and Plymouth, before his June 2016 switch to the Seasiders.

His only competitive appearance so far this season came as a substitute in an EFL Cup first-round loss at Wigan.

Matt will be available for Saturday's league visit of Crewe after he arrives on Thursday.

