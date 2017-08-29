BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs worth £2bn in today's market - Roy Keane

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Roy Keane jokes former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs would be worth £2bn in the current transfer market.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager says fellow ex-Red Devils players Ruud van Nistelrooy and David Beckham would be worth £1bn but adds he would go for a modest £3.75m, the fee United paid for him in 1993.

Earlier this summer, Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for £200m, with Barca signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could be worth £135.5m.

Top videos

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Huge disappointment' as Brathwaite caught on 95

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Broad gets England's breakthrough wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News
Video

Pint-sized TMS: England take control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Half-century for Moeen gives England hope

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired