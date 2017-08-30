BBC Sport - Jermain Defoe says England camp 'feels strange' without Wayne Rooney
'England camp strange without Rooney'
Jermain Defoe says England have to look forward but admits the camp "feels strange" without Wayne Rooney, after the country's all-time leading goalscorer retired from international football.
