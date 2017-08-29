Kieran Gibbs: Arsenal defender set to join West Brom for £5m

Kieran Gibbs made 11 Premier League appearances last season

West Brom are close to completing the signing of left-back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal.

The clubs have agreed a fee in the region of £5m for the 27-year-old, who had also been in talks with Watford and Turkish side Galatasaray.

Gibbs still needs to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Leicester City in the race to sign West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans.

Evans will only be allowed to leave The Hawthorns once the Baggies have a replacement.

Their preferred target is Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala and with Manchester City the preferred destination for Evans, that deal would appear straightforward.

However, Mangala would prefer to join Inter Milan.

To further complicate matters, Inter's prime target is thought to be Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi.

But the Gunners will only sanction the departure of Mustafi if they have a replacement, ideally Evans.

But, as mentioned, West Brom will not let Evans go unless they have a replacement - ideally Mangala - and Manchester City will not let Mangala join West Brom unless they get Evans.

The only other option West Brom have considered is Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho, but they are not able to afford the transfer fee and salary.

It all means that Evans to Arsenal is unlikely and his most likely destination remains Manchester City, provided Mangala agrees to go in the opposite direction.