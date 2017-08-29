Kenneth Zohore: Everton enquiry for Cardiff striker is turned down

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock initially wanted to sell Kenneth Zohore when he joined the club

Cardiff City have turned down an enquiry from Everton for Danish under-21 striker Kenneth Zohore.

Zohore has also been a target for newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion and was subject of a bid from Hull City.

The Bluebirds say they are determined to hold onto the player.

Manager Neil Warnock said last week that it would take a bid of £30m to prise Zohore away from the club with the 23-year old Cardiff's top scorer last season with 12 goals.

It is understood Cardiff will not welcome further interest and are keen not to undermine their excellent start to the Championship campaign, having won their opening five matches.

Warnock has said he is looking to sign a midfield player before Thursday's transfer deadline.

However, winger Craig Noone and striker Anthony Pilkington could leave the Cardiff City Stadium along with defender Declan John.