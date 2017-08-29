Aaron Ramsey: Wales confident midfielder will shake off calf knock

Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in July, 2008

2018 World Cup qualifiers Date: Saturday, 2 September Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Wales are confident midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be fit to face Austria in Saturday's vital World Cup qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium.

Arsenal's Ramsey, 26, missed Chris Coleman's squad's first training session on Tuesday morning.

He was substituted at half time of Arsenal's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool following a slight calf injury.

However, Football Association of Wales sources say his absence from training was precautionary.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was among a group of Wales players who took part in a lighter session having played for their clubs on Sunday, along with Burnley's Sam Vokes, skipper Ashley Williams and Tottenham defender Ben Davies.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen and Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor also trained with the squad despite being suspended for the Austria match.

Both will come into contention for the second part of the World Cup double header, away to Moldova on 5 September.

Ledley working on fitness

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley also took part, with Coleman saying he will do extra work to prove his fitness.

Ledley has not had a pre-season build-up as he seeks a new club.

Wales lie third in Group D on eight points, ahead of Austria on goal difference.

Group pacemakers Serbia and Republic of Ireland lead the way on 12 points.