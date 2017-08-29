Ben Heneghan: Blackburn Rovers approach Motherwell for defender

Ben Heneghan has scored once for Motherwell - against Rangers this season

Motherwell have received an approach from Blackburn Rovers for Ben Heneghan and the clubs are in negotiations about the central defender's future.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who joined the Scottish Premiership club from Chester last summer, has a year left of his current contract.

Heneghan made his 50th Well start in Saturday's 2-1 win over Hearts.

But he has been linked with clubs either side of the Border after rejecting a contract extension.

Should Blackburn reach an agreement with Well, manager Stephen Robinson would look to bring in another defender before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Last week, Motherwell extended centre-half Cedric Kipre's initial one-year contract at the end of the Frenchman's first month at Fir Park.

If Heneghan joins Tony Mowbray's League One side, he could form a partnership with former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Veteran Scotland colleague Gordon Greer, who had played alongside Mulgrew, was released by Rovers this summer and eventually signed for Kilmarnock.

Heneghan was with Stoke City and Everton as a youth player before spending two years with National League outfit Chester.

During his time with Chester, he played three times for England C, which represents his country at non-league level.