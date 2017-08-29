Gary Roberts: Wigan Athletic sign former Portsmouth midfielder

Gary Roberts has won four promotions during his career

Wigan Athletic have signed former Portsmouth and Chesterfield midfielder Gary Roberts on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season to help Pompey win promotion to League One.

Roberts played under boss Paul Cook at both Portsmouth and Chesterfield.

"He is a player I trust and has proven himself at this level. He will make a significant contribution and I'm happy to have him on board," Cook said.

Roberts left Portsmouth earlier this month by mutual consent, two years into a three-year contract.

