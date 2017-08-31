World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
Georgia17:00R. of Ireland
Venue: Boris Paichadze Stadium

Georgia v Republic of Ireland: Walters and O'Shea train fully with Irish squad

John O'Shea and Jonathan Walters
John O'Shea and Jonathan Walters both look likely to be available for selection in Tbilisi

    Jonathan Walters and John O'Shea are set to be available for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Georgia after both trained on Thursday.

    Key forward Walters have been nursing an ankle injury but he took a full part in Thursday morning's session before the squad travelled to Tbilisi.

    David McGoldrick's withdrawal for personal reasons leaves Walters among three strikers remaining in the squad.

    O'Shea trained fully on Thursday after being bothered by a calf injury.

    Walters scored the goals which secured their Euro 2016 play-off victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina and a late equaliser against Austria in June to keep the Republic locked together with Serbia at the top of Group D.

    That kind of form has led Republic boss Martin O'Neill to describe the Burnley striker as his "talisman" and his availability looks essential for Saturday's tricky Tbilisi test with Shane Long and Daryl Murphy the only other specialist frontmen in the squad.

    Following a lengthy flight to the former Soviet republic, the squad will train at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Friday evening before attempting to repeat their 2-1 Euro 2016 qualifier victory there in September 2014, when they needed a late Aiden McGeady strike to snatch the points.

    Darren Randolph
    Darren Randolph moved from West Ham to Middlesbrough during the summer

    Randolph set to retain keeper's jersey

    Darren Randolph is expected to retain the goalkeeper's jersey after making an impressive start to his Middlesbrough career in the Championship.

    Randolph has made three clean sheets in his five starts since his summer move from West Ham and that form looks likely to retain him the number one shirt ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood.

    O'Neill's side are level on points with group leaders Serbia, who they play in Dublin on 5 September - three days after Saturday's game in Georgia.

    "We're in a very good position. It's still in our hands, which is nice. We'll concentrate on Saturday and move on from there," said Randolph.

    "Georgia seems a tough place to go. For me personally, I'm not bothered about the performance as long as we get the win and get points on the board, especially at this stage of the group."

    O'Neill reduced his provisional 39-man squad to 25 on Monday, with uncapped Preston forward Sean Maguire, Colorado Rapids striker Kevin Doyle and Reading trio Paul McShane, Stephen Quinn and Liam Kelly among the players trimmed from the original extended squad.

    Bradford City goalkeeper Colin Doyle also dropped out along with Derby defender Alex Pearce, Brentford centre-back John Egan, Wolves' Matt Doherty, plus Preston duo Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne.

    Republic of Ireland squad:

    Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United)

    Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long (Burnley), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

    Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

    Strikers: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest)

