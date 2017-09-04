World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
R. of Ireland19:45Serbia
Venue: Aviva Stadium

Republic of Ireland v Serbia: Jeff Hendrick could return for vital Dublin game

Jeff Hendrick fires the Republic into the lead during the 2-2 draw against Serbia in Belgrade last September
Jeff Hendrick (right) put the Republic ahead in last September's qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade

    Jeff Hendrick could return for the Republic of Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier at home to Serbia after the team's dismal display in Georgia.

    Hendrick's return after injury may be among a number of changes Martin O'Neill is considering for Tuesday's game against the group leaders.

    Out-of-contention Georgia dominated as the Republic hung on for a 1-1 draw following Shane Duffy's early goal.

    Hendrick could replace Glenn Whelan who struggled badly in Saturday's game.

    Aston Villa midfielder Whelan managed only three forward passes during the entire contest as the Georgians enjoyed 69% of the possession.

    Burnley's Hendrick, 25, missed Saturday's game because of a thigh injury but he worked with the Republic's medical team on Sunday and will be further assessed on Monday.

    Wes Hoolahan
    Wes Hoolahan remained on the bench despite the Republic's struggles in Tbilisi

    Hoolahan an option for O'Neill

    The Republic's inability to hold on to the ball in Tbilisi has increased the clamour from some for the inclusion of Wes Hoolahan.

    However, the fact O'Neill opted not to bring on the Norwich City veteran in such a misfiring display on Saturday makes it unlikely he will start at the Aviva Stadium.

    Group D table

    It also remains to be seen whether Harry Arter will keep his place in midfield after his struggles on Saturday.

    Playing alongside a more dynamic central midfield partner in Hendrick could possibly aid Bournemouth man Arter but O'Neill may have other ideas.

    Shane Long had a frustrating evening in his lone frontman role in Tbilisi and O'Neill may decide Daryl Murphy's greater physical presence represents a better offensive option against the Serbs.

    Murphy also notched the late equaliser in last September's 2-2 draw in Belgrade after Hendrick had given the Irish an early lead.

    At the back, Stephen Ward had an uncomfortable evening at left-back in Tbilisi and Robbie Brady's struggles in the floating midfield role may convince O'Neill to start the former Norwich player on the defensive flank.

    Republic need 'phenomenal effort' - O'Neill

    The Serbs moved two points ahead of the second-placed Irish by earning a 3-0 home win over Moldova on Saturday as Mijat Gacinovic scored his second goal in as many internationals.

    Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Gacinovic was the pick of the Serb players in Belgrade as Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov and Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic were also on target.

    Serbia coach Slavoljub Muslin withdrew Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and Southampton's Dusan Tadic well before the end with a view to keeping them fresh for Tuesday's Dublin contest.

    Republic boss O'Neill says his side will have to produce a "phenomenal effort" to beat a more technically adept team.

    "We have to obviously play better and give the Serbs less room to play than we gave the Georgians, particularly in the first half," added O'Neill.

    "We'll have to be really, really at our best to win the game - but we can do that."

    Tuesday 5th September 2017

