Grant Hanley: Norwich City sign Newcastle United defender on four-year deal

Grant Hanley scored one goal in 17 appearances for Newcastle, in a 6-0 win at QPR

Norwich City have signed Scotland defender Grant Hanley from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

Hanley, 25, has signed a four-year deal at Carrow Road, where he will link up with his international team-mates Russell Martin and Steven Naismith.

He joined Newcastle from Blackburn last summer but only started five Championship games as the Magpies won promotion to the Premier League.

"It is clear our defensive line needs strengthening," boss Daniel Farke said.

"Grant is a quality defender with very solid experience and is a leader too. I really like his attitude and his desire to come and play for us as well as the attributes he will add on the pitch."

Hanley left the Crewe Alexandra academy at 16 to sign for Blackburn and went on to captain the club on his way to making 200 appearances before joining Newcastle.

