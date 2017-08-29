Josh Umerah: Charlton Athletic striker joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan

Josh Umerah
Josh Umerah has never started a game in senior football.

League Two side Wycombe Wanderers have signed teenage striker Josh Umerah on loan from Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old, who has played three senior games for the Addicks, will be at Adams Park until 15 January.

He made four substitute appearances on loan with Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock last season.

"We've got some fantastic experience up front. Josh can learn a lot from the likes of Adebayo Akinfenwa during his time here," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

"We keep a close eye on the under-23 leagues and Josh is someone who's stood out due to his strength, size and ability in front of goal, so I'm looking forward to working with him to get the best out of him in senior football."

