Pawel Cibicki: Leeds United sign Swedish forward from Malmo

Pawel Cibicki represented Poland at youth level before switching allegiance to Sweden

Leeds United have signed Sweden Under-21 international forward Pawel Cibicki on a four-year contract from Swedish club Malmo FF for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 57 league appearances for Malmo.

He had a loan spell at fellow Swedish top-flight club Jonkopings Sodra last term, scoring 10 times in 24 starts.

He featured three times for Sweden in the Under-21 European Championships earlier this summer, including the 0-0 draw with England on 16 June.

