Nouha Dicko: Hull City sign Wolves striker for undisclosed fee

Nouha Dicko scored in Wolves' 3-2 win over Hull in the Championship on 15 August

Hull City have signed striker Nouha Dicko from fellow Championship club Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Mali international has signed a three-year deal.

Mali international Dicko scored 35 goals in 108 appearances during a loan spell and his subsequent permanent move to Wolves in January 2014.

A serious knee injury in August 2015 kept him out of action for 14 months, but he had scored twice for Wanderers so far in 2017-18.

One of those goals came in a 3-2 win for Wolves at Hull on 15 August - a match in which Hull lost Uruguay forward Abel Hernandez to a ruptured Achilles which will sideline him for at least six months.

"It's a move that has been on the cards for a couple of weeks, ever since Wolves played Hull up here," Dicko told the club website.

"I found out that Hull were interested in signing me and things started moving from there. I'm glad that everything is sorted now and I'm looking forward to settling down here and getting started."

