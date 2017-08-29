Jordan Thorniley: Accrington sign defender on loan from Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Thorniley won an Under-18 title during his time with Everton

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Jordan Thorniley on loan from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old started his career in Everton's youth team and moved to the Owls in July 2016 on a free transfer.

"To get the chance to come and play for a club like Accrington in League Two is a great opportunity for me," Thorniley told the Stanley club website.

"I want to be strong at the back, keep clean sheets and try to keep us at the top end of the table."

