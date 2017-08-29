Jack Byrne: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on loan from Wigan Athletic

Jack Byrne
Jack Byrne has not featured so far for Wigan Athletic this season

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Jack Byrne on loan from Wigan Athletic until January 2018.

Byrne started his career as a youngster at Manchester City and had a loan spell with Dutch side Cambuur in 2015-16.

He scored four goals in 27 appearances for Cambuur and had a brief loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season.

The 21-year-old joined Wigan from Manchester City in January for an undisclosed fee and made just two appearances for the club last season.

