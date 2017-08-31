Serge Aurier: Tottenham expected to complete signing of PSG full-back

Serge Aurier has made 41 appearances for Ivory Coast

Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier later on Thursday.

A deal of around £23m had been held up by work permit complications.

They arose as a result of the Ivory Coast international, 24, receiving a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer in Paris last year.

However, that matter has now been resolved, allowing Spurs to complete the formalities of the transfer for the right-back.

He will become Spurs' fourth signing of the summer, after the arrivals of defender Juan Foyth, goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and centre-back Davinson Sanchez for a club record £42 deal.

Kyle Walker, 27, was sold to Manchester City in a deal worth up to £50m in July, while defender Kevin Wimmer has joined Stoke City for £18m.

Aurier joined PSG from Toulouse, initially on loan in 2014, before moving to Paris permanently in 2015, and has won two French titles and two French cups.

In addition, he started every game when the Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, scoring in the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the final.

Following Aurier's two-month suspended prison sentence, he was stopped from entering the United Kingdom in November 2016 before PSG's Champions League match against Arsenal.

Aurier won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast in 2015

Aurier made his top-flight debut for Lens as a 16-year-old, moving to Toulouse after the club were relegated the following season.

Having made the Ligue 1 team of the year and represented the Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup, Aurier initially joined PSG on loan and signed a permanent deal nine months later.

That came despite the defender getting banned for three European matches after insulting referee Bjorn Kuipers on Facebook.

However, in March 2016 he was suspended indefinitely after appearing to use homophobic language to insult coach Laurent Blanc and calling team-mate Angel di Maria a "clown" on social media app Periscope.

Aurier, who was ordered to train with the reserve team, later apologised for his "inexcusable" behaviour.

He returned to the PSG side and made 22 league appearances last season, despite being convicted of elbowing a police officer after leaving a nightclub in May 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.