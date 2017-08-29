Premier League: Who made BBC Sport readers' team of the week?

Dele Alli scores for Tottenham
Dele Alli scored for Tottenham against Burnley on Sunday but Spurs were unable to win at Wembley once again

Liverpool dominate and, unsurprisingly, no Arsenal players make the cut.

Each week, we ask you to select your team of the week while reading Garth Crooks' selections.

Below is the team you picked, with six players featuring in both the readers' XI and Garth's XI.

While our expert opted for an attacking 3-4-3, the most popular formation among the thousands of selections was 4-4-2.

Not happy with your fellow BBC Sport readers' choices? You can comment below with your thoughts.

BBC Sport readers' team of the week

And here's a reminder of Garth's team of the week:

Garth Crooks' team of the week

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired